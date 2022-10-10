The Language and Literature Bureau through the Literature and Magazine Division has organised a Young Writers Programme 2022 as the annual activity to find literary talents as well as to hone the young writer’s talents. The programme’s opening took place yesterday morning at the Language and Literature Bureau in Berakas. The function focused on the Sajak or Poetry Writing Workshop.

Doctor Haji Mohd Ali bin Haji Radin, Acting Deputy Director of Language and Literature Bureau as the programme’s Chairman and Founder hoped the workshop’s participants can continue to uphold and develop Brunei’s literature in the future.

The three day workshop is participated by some 30 people failitated by Awang Haji Jawawi bin Haji Ahmad, Head II of ‘Angkatan Sasterawan dan Sasterawani’, ASTERAWANI.

Source: Radio Television Brunei