Water Supply Disruption Expected in Kampung Rimba Areas



Kampung Rimba: Residents of the Kampung Rimba National Housing Scheme, parts of Skim Tanah Kurnia Rakyat Jati Kampung Rimba, and surrounding areas might experience low water pressure tomorrow. The Public Works Department has announced that the disruption is due to the scheduled cleaning of the Rimba Dua water tank.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the cleaning works are set to begin at 9 in the morning and will continue until completion. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and may request water tankers if needed by contacting Talian Darussalam at 123.

In addition, blue water tanks will be strategically placed at RPN Kampung Rimba Recreation Park, Simpang 127 STKRJ Kampung Rimba, and Simpang 135, STKRJ Kampung Rimba to assist residents during the disruption period.