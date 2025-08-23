Wadokai Karate Brunei Dominates 2025 Open Championship



Berakas: The 2025 Edition of the Wadokai Karate Open Championship concluded on a late afternoon on August 2, following three days of intense competition at the Indoor Stadium, Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the Wadokai Karate Brunei Darussalam team claimed the title of overall champion, securing 22 gold medals, 20 silver medals, and 32 bronze medals. The Shotokan Karate Brunei Darussalam team achieved second place, while the Shitokai Karate Association of Brunei Darussalam finished in third. The prize presentation ceremony was led by Awang Haji Mohamad Rosfazilah Haji Yusly, who is the Acting Director of the Youth and Sports Department.

