V-League Action Heats Up: NU Seeks Second Victory, UST and UE Vie for Women’s Lead

MANILA—The 2024 V-League Collegiate Challenge continues at Paco Arena this Sunday, with National University aiming for its second win in a men's volleyball face-off against Emilio Aguinaldo College at 10 a.m. Meanwhile, the women’s division will see a pivotal match between the University of Santo Tomas and the University of the East, as both teams compete for the top spot.

According to Philippines News Agency, the team remains vigilant regardless of the opponent. "No matter who our opponent is, we always prepare. There are no weak teams here in the V-League. Everyone is strong," he stated. NU players Michaelo Buddin and Leo Aringo Jr. are expected to lead their team in the morning match.

The day will also feature a match between Ateneo de Manila and Far Eastern University at noon, with both men’s teams seeking to establish an early 2-0 lead in the tournament. Ateneo's interim head coach Vince Mangulabnan will rely on Aimar Okeke to spearhead the team, while FEU will count on Mikko Espartero and Dryx Saavedra for standout performances.

In the women’s division, a critical clash is set for 3 p.m. between defending champion College of Saint Benilde and Far Eastern University, both looking to recover from opening game losses. Later in the evening, at 5 p.m., UST, coming off a victory against Lyceum of the Philippines University, will challenge UE, which previously defeated the College of Saint Benilde. UST head coach Kungfu Reyes emphasized the need for tactical adjustments, stating, "We need to prepare ourselves as there are many areas we need to improve on. They also have rookies, and players who were off the bench last season are now contributing."

The matches promise intense competition as teams strive to establish their positions early in the season, setting the stage for what looks to be an exhilarating day of volleyball at the V-League Collegiate Challenge.