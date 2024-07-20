USAID, PPP Center Ink Deal for Execution of LGU Projects

CEBU CITY — The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has partnered with the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center to develop a robust pipeline of PPP projects for local government units (LGUs) and partner institutions. The partnership aims to enhance the development, evaluation, approval, procurement, and implementation of PPP projects, including training and capacity development programs.

According to Philippines News Agency, USAID economic growth specialist and private sector engagement co-lead, "With this memorandum of understanding, USAID looks forward to leveraging our collective strengths, expertise, and resources so our efforts build upon each other's successes. It is essential to foster an environment where partnerships can thrive, ensuring that both the public and private sectors can work together effectively toward common goals."

The MOU was signed by Rebekah Eubanks, USAID acting mission director, and Ma. Cynthia Hernandez, PPP Center executive director, in the presence of Eleazar Ricote, PPP Center deputy executive director, de Quiros, Alex Brillantes Jr., Urban Connect chief of party, and Maria Fe Villamejor-Mendoza, Urban Connect Objective 2 lead.

Additionally, the PPP Center signed a memorandum of agreement with the Tagbilaran City LGU, represented by Mayor Jane Yap and City Administrator Cathy Torremocha, for PPP projects execution at the city level. USAID's Urban Connect facilitated the signing, along with two additional MOAs with the LGUs of General Santos and Zamboanga cities.

Hernandez emphasized that the "MOU articulates the commonalities between our objectives and approaches and establishes a basis for ongoing dialogue and cooperation." The USAID-PPP Center partnership supports the rollout of the newly enacted Republic Act 11966, the Public-Private Partnership Code of the Philippines, which aims to foster a more conducive environment for private investment in public infrastructure and promote sustainable development initiatives.

PPPs are crucial in addressing infrastructure and public service challenges by leveraging private sector investments to mobilize financial resources and bring specialized expertise, ultimately leading to higher quality and more efficient public service delivery without straining public finances. PPPs have been identified as a key cross-cutting strategy in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028.

USAID supports numerous development projects in the Philippines, covering various sectors including economic development and local governance, environmental management, energy, health, education, and workforce development.