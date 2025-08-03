Athletic

Tutong District Badminton Open Concludes with Thrilling Finals

Tutong: The Tutong District Badminton Open concluded with an exciting final match in the men’s Under 21 category at the Tutong Sports Complex. The event, held on the afternoon of August 3rd, witnessed a competitive display of talent and sportsmanship.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the duo of Bobby Chong and Reno Rosli emerged victorious in the Men’s Under 21 category. Haziqah Hamdan and Vivie Merayau clinched the title in the Women’s Under 21 category. In the Mixed Open Category, the winners were Awang Iqbal Mohammad and Nekma Rosley.

The Open Women’s Category saw the pair of Errma Rosmadi and Norazila Othman triumph, while Syifak Malik and Qawiy Dily Alias took home the prize in the Open Men’s Category. Prizes were awarded by Awang Haji Mohammad Sofian bin Haji Basri, Acting Tutong District Officer.

The tournament was organized by the Youth and Sports Department, Tutong District Branch, in collaboration with Alpha by As Saabi.

