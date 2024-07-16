Trump ‘fine’ after gunshots reported at Pennsylvania rally

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump 'is fine' after he appeared injured Saturday following gunshots that were reported at a rally in the US state of Pennsylvania. Trump was seen bloodied on his right ear as he was being whisked from the stage, according to social media footage. Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung said the former president 'is fine.' "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility," he said in a statement. The suspected shooter has been 'neutralized,' according to C.N.N, citing multiple law enforcement sources. The Secret Service said it implemented protective measures and the former president is safe. "This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," it said. The White House said President Joe Biden received an initial briefing on the incident. Reactions from across the political and business wo rlds began pouring in with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, denouncing the shooting. "Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable," he said. Billionaire tech investor Elon Musk announced he is endorsing Trump for president. "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," he wrote on X. Source: Philippines News Agency

Post navigation