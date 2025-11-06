Trident CTO to Share Customer Impact Insights at Tencent Cloud Day Singapore 2025

Leo Tan to Participate in AI-Powered Enterprise Transformation Panel Following Strategic Partnership with Tencent Cloud

SINGAPORE, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trident Digital Tech Pte Ltd (“Trident” or the “Company,” NASDAQ: TDTH), a leading catalyst for digital transformation in technology optimization services and Web 3.0 activation based in Singapore, today announced that Chief Technology Officer Poh Kiong (Leo) Tan will speak as a panelist at Tencent Cloud Day Singapore 2025. The event, themed “AI-Powered Global Opportunities,” will take place on November 11, 2025, at Raffles Hotel in Singapore.

Mr. Tan will participate in the panel discussion “AI-Powered Opportunities in a Changing World: Driving the Next Wave of Enterprise Digital Transformation” from 16:10-16:40, when he will share insights regarding “customer impact” as it relates to Trident’s strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud. The panel will be moderated by Eva Au, Managing Director of Sabio World, and will feature industry leaders from ConvergeICT, iSprint, NVIDIA, and Tencent CloudAI.

This speaking engagement builds upon Trident’s groundbreaking partnership with Tencent Cloud announced in March 2025, when the company announced migration of its digital service operations to Tencent Cloud’s robust infrastructure while incorporating cutting-edge metaverse solutions. The collaboration secured Trident as Tencent Cloud’s pioneering Metaverse-in-a-Box customer in Singapore, supporting the company’s flagship Tridentity app – an innovative blockchain-based identity solution providing secure single sign-on authentication capabilities.

“Our partnership with Tencent Cloud has been transformative in delivering secure, scalable digital identity solutions to our users across Southeast Asia and Africa,” said Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Trident. “Leo’s participation in this prestigious panel reflects our commitment to sharing how AI-powered cloud technologies can create meaningful customer impact. Through our collaboration with Tencent Cloud, we’ve demonstrated the power of combining Web3 innovation with enterprise-grade infrastructure, from scaling our metaverse for the Singapore National Day Parade to serving millions of monthly active users through our Tridentity platform.”

The partnership has enabled Trident to leverage Tencent Cloud’s comprehensive suite of products, including Cloud Virtual Machine (CVM), TencentDB, EdgeOne, Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), and Blockchain as a Service (TBaaS), to support its ambitious goal of serving millions of monthly active users by 2025.

Tencent Cloud Day Singapore 2025, hosted by Tencent Cloud and sponsored by NVIDIA, brings together global industry leaders and pioneering enterprises to explore how AI is shaping the future of globalization. The summit will feature keynotes, customer success stories, fireside chats, and innovation showcases covering topics such as AI Agents, cloud security, financial compliance, AI in healthcare, and cross-industry Gaming AI empowerment.

About Trident

Trident is a leading catalyst for digital transformation in technology optimization and Web 3.0 activation. Its flagship product, Tridentity, is a blockchain-based identity platform that is designed to deliver secure single-sign-on authentication across diverse industries. Trident’s mission is to become a global leader in Web 3.0 enablement, connecting organizations to reliable and secure digital infrastructure with optimized user experiences, with a strong focus on Southern Africa and other high-growth markets.

