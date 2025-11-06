42nd ASSA Board and Secretariat Meeting Convenes in Gadong

Gadong: The 42nd ASEAN Social Security Association (ASSA) Board and Secretariat Meeting took place in Gadong, hosting delegates from ASSA member institutions throughout the ASEAN region on 5th November 2025. The meeting was organized by the Employee Trust Fund (TAP) and led by Jose Arnulfo A. Veloso, President and General Manager of the Government Service Insurance System, Philippines, who served as the ASSA Chairman for 2024-2025.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the agenda included the signing of the ASSA Sustainability Pledge, the presentation of the 2025 ASSA Recognition Awards, and the ceremonial handover of the ASSA Chairmanship to the Employee Trust Fund. The event also highlighted the official nomination of Awang Azmilen bin Haji Ramlee, the Interim Managing Director of TAP, as the new ASSA Chairman for the 2025-2026 term.