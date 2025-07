Travel Agency Granted Permission to Operate Umrah Packages 2025

Bandar seri begawan: Another travel agency has been granted permission to operate Umrah Package services using Saudi Arabian Tourist Visas for 2025.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Ministry of Religious Affairs through the Haj Affairs Department announced that the agency is Darul Rahman Travel Sendirian Berhad. With this permission, 37 travel agencies have been granted permission to operate Umrah Package services using Saudi Arabian Tourist Visas for 2025.