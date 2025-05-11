Training Improvement Workshop Empowers Brunei Scouts Leaders



Gadong: Improving scouts’ leaders and assistant scouts’ leaders’ skills were among the goals of the Weekly Meeting Training Improvement Workshop for Scouts Leaders and Assistant Scouts Leaders at the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association Headquarters in Gadong, 11th May morning. Over 80 scouts from all districts attended the workshop, which included briefings on the association’s vision, mission, and direction.





According to Radio Television Brunei, during the workshop, participants were equipped with knowledge and skills to implement successful and effective meetings. The training is hoped to empower the role of scouts’ leaders in leading other members so that they remain active and committed towards the scouts’ movement in the country.

