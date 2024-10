The Cause of Fire is Still Under Investigation



?No injuries or fatalities were reported in the fire incident at ‘Batu 18’ Electric Sub-Station, in Tutong District, 24th October morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department immediately extinguished an equipment fire at the station. The fire was brought under control within 2 minutes. The cause of the fire and the estimated loss are still under investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei