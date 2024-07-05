Thailand Conveys Support for Peaceful Solutions in SCS

MANILA: The Thai government on Thursday called for "dialogue and diplomacy" in the South China Sea (SCS) disputes amid rising tensions over the recent increase in Chinese activities in waters falling within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ). During a bilateral meeting with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo in Makati, visiting Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa conveyed Thailand's support for peaceful solutions in the sea lane.

According to Philippines News Agency, "I conveyed Thailand's support for peaceful solutions through dialogue and diplomacy and expressed our readiness to work with all relevant parties to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea and promote win-win cooperation in accordance with international law."

Manila-based geopolitical analyst Don McLain Gill of De La Salle University noted that this signifies Thailand "now beginning to realize that it cannot be non-participative in issues concerning maritime security" despite its emphasis on "continental security in its strategic culture." Gill said, "While relatively insulated from any direct conflict in the South China Sea, exacerbating security conditions there would inevitably have indirect effects on Thailand given its desire to maintain good ties with both the US and China."

Gill also highlighted calls for Thailand to prioritize its maritime governance capacity and enhance its maritime security cooperation. "This is where the role of intraregional cooperation lies. Therefore, maintaining strong maritime security ties with Manila will be in the interest of Thailand," he said. Within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Gill expressed doubt that Thailand would push for a stronger statement calling out China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea. "Regarding Thailand's position in the South China Sea, it has endeavored to maintain close ties with all powers involved. Moreover, while being a traditional ally of the US, Thailand has also been increasing its defense cooperation with China, albeit to a less sophisticated extent," he said. "Therefore, it will try to refrain from pointing any fingers as much as possible."

The Philippines and China are currently in discussions to develop "measures" to manage the situation at sea, but the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said "significant differences remain." The 9th Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea (BCM) on Tuesday was the first formal dialogue between the two states since the skirmish involving the Chinese Coast Guard and the Armed Forces of the Philippines near Ayungin Shoal on June 17.