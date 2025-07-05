Tesla’s UK Sales Surge in June Amid Electric Vehicle Market Recovery



London: Tesla’s new car sales in Britain experienced a significant year-on-year increase in June, as the electric vehicle (EV) market showed signs of recovery. This surge coincides with the U.S. automaker commencing deliveries of its updated Model Y last month.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the overall new car registrations in the UK saw a 6.7% rise in June compared to the same period last year, totaling 191,316 units. This growth has been largely driven by a heightened demand for battery electric vehicles, highlighting a positive trend for the EV market in the region.