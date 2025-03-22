Temporary Road Closures Announced for Key Highways in Gadong and Beribi



Gadong: The temporary closure at the Lorong Tengah and Lorong Kiri of the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Highway, Gadong Bound is extended.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Public Works Department (PWD) announced in a press release that the closure is necessary to facilitate asphalt paving works on the road. The completion of this work is subject to weather conditions.

Additionally, half of the road on Jalan Pengiran Babu Raja, Beribi Bound will experience a temporary closure starting on March 23rd. This closure will remain in effect until the necessary road repair works and the installation of subsoil drains are completed. The closure hours are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The PWD has urged road users to exercise caution and adhere to all road signs and speed limits during these periods. Furthermore, there will be a temporary closure of half the road on Jalan Penapar-Layong Kampung Kuala Abang from March 22nd to March 25th. This closure will start at 8 a.m. daily and continue until the completi

on of water pipe installation work. The PWD emphasizes the importance of road safety and compliance with traffic regulations during these times.