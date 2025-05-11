Temporary Road Closures and Water Pressure Reductions Affect Key Areas



Bandar Seri Begawan: Part of the road at the traffic light junction in Jalan Hj Basir, Jalan Sultan Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien, and Jalan Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha will be temporarily closed, starting on the 12th of May until the 17th of May. This closure is necessary for loop sensor repair works, which will take place from 10 at night until 4 in the morning, subject to weather conditions. Road users are advised to take extra precautions and comply with traffic signs as well as speed limits.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Mukim Bokok and surrounding areas may experience low water pressure, especially in higher grounds, on the 12th of May. This is due to cleaning works at the Sibulu Water Tank, which will begin at 9 in the morning and continue until completed. On the 13th of May, areas including Simpang 342 of STKRJ Tungku Dua, the Agro Park, IBTE Mechanical Campus, Kampung Tungku, and surrounding regions may also experience reduced water pressure due to cleaning at the Tungku water tank, which will a

lso start at 9 in the morning.

For residents needing water tanker services during these times, they are advised to contact Talian Darussalam at 123.