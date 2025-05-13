Temporary Road Closures Affecting Key Routes in Brunei



Bandar Seri Begawan: Half of the lane at Jalan Binglu, RPN Kampung Tanah Jambu bound, will be temporarily closed on the 14th of May due to road repair works. An alternative road is being provided for commuters.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Public Works Department has also announced that the temporary road closure at the traffic light in Jalan Utama Berakas, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Highway, will be extended until the 31st of May due to ongoing road repair works.

In addition, Simpang 114, Kampung Madang, will experience a temporary closure on the 13th of May, necessitated by culvert replacement works. Alternative routes are available for road users.

Motorists are advised to take extra caution, adhere to traffic road signs, and observe the speed limit while navigating these areas.