Temporary Partial Road Closure Announced for Jalan Bunga Kuning

Seria: Part of Jalan Bunga Kuning, Seria will be temporarily closed on the 14th of August. The Public Works Department announced the closure is to facilitate sewer pipe repair works starting at 8:30 in the morning until the works are completed.

According to Radio Television Brunei, road users are advised to take extra caution and comply with the traffic signs as well as the speed limit during this period. The temporary closure aims to ensure the safety of both the workers and the general public while the necessary infrastructure repairs are conducted efficiently.