Post: Temporary Half Road Closure at RIPAS Bridge for Maintenance Work

Bandar seri begawan: Half of the road at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha Bridge, bound both ways, will be temporarily closed for three days starting Friday, 28th November 2025. The closure is necessary to facilitate essential bridge cleaning works at the Box Tunnel and walkway, commencing at 6 in the morning until the completion of the tasks.

According to Radio Television Brunei, road users are advised to exercise caution and adhere to traffic road signs and speed limits during this period. The maintenance work aims to ensure the safety and functionality of the bridge infrastructure. Commuters are urged to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience.