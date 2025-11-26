Post: Brunei Language and Literature Bureau to Host 13th MABBIM Lecture

Berakas: The Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia Language Council MABBIM is set to hold its 13th MABBIM Lecture this Saturday, 29th November 2025, at the Brunei Language and Literature Bureau in Berakas.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event is organized by the Brunei Language and Literature Bureau and is a part of the linguistic activities under the MABBIM collaboration, which is held on a rotating basis. This year’s lecture, titled “Between Code and Calligraphy: Ethics and Aesthetics of Malay Language Preservation in the Era of Artificial Intelligence”, will be presented in a hybrid format for the first time.

The MABBIM Lecture aims to address the intersection of technology and language preservation, focusing on the challenges and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence in maintaining the integrity and beauty of the Malay language. The hybrid format allows for broader participation, enabling attendees to join either in person or virtually, thus expanding the reach and impact of the discussion.