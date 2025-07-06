Temporary Closure of Petrol Stations

Bandar seri begawan: The Industry and Business Ecosystem Division, through the Weights and Measures Unit under the Ministry of Finance and Economy, will temporarily close several petrol stations for verification of accuracy readings on fuel dispensing pumps.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the initiative aims to ensure the safety and well-being of the public and the workforce involved throughout the inspection and verification process. The relevant fuel stations will be closed from 9 in the morning until the completion of the process, which is estimated to take two hours.