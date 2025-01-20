Telisai Water Tank Cleaning Scheduled for January 20



Telisai: The cleaning of the Telisai water tank is set to take place on January 20, starting at 8 a.m.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the maintenance work will impact the Perpindahan Rakyat Jati Telisai and Kampung Telisai areas. Residents, particularly those in higher ground locations, may experience low water pressure during this period. For those in need of water supply, requests for water tankers can be made by contacting Talian Darussalam at 123.