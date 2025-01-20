General

Telisai Water Tank Cleaning Scheduled for January 20

2 days ago


Telisai: The cleaning of the Telisai water tank is set to take place on January 20, starting at 8 a.m.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the maintenance work will impact the Perpindahan Rakyat Jati Telisai and Kampung Telisai areas. Residents, particularly those in higher ground locations, may experience low water pressure during this period. For those in need of water supply, requests for water tankers can be made by contacting Talian Darussalam at 123.

2 days ago

Related Articles

Opening of The Legal Year 2025: Supreme Court and Subordinate Court Closures in Bandar Seri Begawan

2 days ago

Over 1,000 Delegates Attend Asia International Security Summit And Expo 2025

2 days ago

Launching of Online Haj Registration System ‘Bruhaj’ Garners Overwhelming Response

2 days ago

Regional Workshop Highlights Importance of Maritime Governance and Sustainability

2 days ago
Back to top button