Tayabas City Kicks Off Nutrition Month Observance with ‘Baby Race’

TAYABAS CITY: This city kicked off the observance of the 50th Nutrition Month on Thursday with a fun activity aimed at strengthening the mother-infant bond for the well-being of children under one year old. Fourteen babies, aged 8 to 11 months, took part in a crawling race organized to hone their agility while strengthening the relationship with their respective parents.

According to Philippines News Agency, participants in the "Those Babies Race" powered their way across seven-meter long rubber mats while being cheered on by their families. Ten-month-old Rice Ysabel Castillos from Barangay Dapdap reached the finish line first, winning the race in 49 seconds. She crawled to the finish line in a straight line, her gaze fixed on her mother at the other side. Baby Castillos bagged the grand prize of PHP1,500 and a baby loot bag containing baby supplies like milk and diapers. All the baby racers were given PHP700 consolation prizes and baby loot bags.

Assistant City Health Officer Maria Graciella Derada-De Leon said in her inspirational message that events like this help parents and their children interact with other parents and for their offspring to flex their strengths. Mayor Lovely Reynoso-Pontioso expressed gladness over the active participation of the parents and their children in the city's promotion of Nutrition Month. "It's exciting to watch the babies crawling towards their parents, showing their agility and unaware that they are competing with other babies," Pontioso said in her speech as she thanked all the personnel of the City Health Office for organizing the event.