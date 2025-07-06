Table Tennis Talent Search Programme Unveils Young Athletes in Temburong



Temburong: A Table Tennis Talent Search Programme was organized by the Youth and Sports Department, Temburong District branch, in collaboration with the Brunei Darussalam Table Tennis Association at the Temburong Youth Centre on the morning of July 6. The initiative aimed to identify and nurture young talents in the sport of table tennis.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the programme saw the participation of 12 players, all under the age of 21. The event concluded with the presentation of certificates by Yang Berhormat Haji Awang Sulaiman bin Haji Nasir, a Member of the Legislative Council. The programme’s primary objective was to scout for young talents and provide them with opportunities to develop their skills in table tennis.

