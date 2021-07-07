Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, urges the Businesses Community in the country to unite through a Whole Of Nation approach and support the 13 Economic Deliverables designed to help the businesses community grow as well as support the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery framework. This, explained the Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy, can help the country’s positive economic growth.

Source: Radio Television Brunei