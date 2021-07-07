Brunei businesses must recognise the changing landscape and understand the opportunities available to them in the digital world and the skills they need to equip their staff in order to thrive as in many other countries. This is especially true during the uncertainty that remains high, supply chains and the movement of people continue to be disrupted.

Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy as Chair of the ASEAN Economic Community Council in his keynote address during the ASEAN Business Roundtables, ASEAN Business and Investment Summit and the ASEAN Business Awards 2021. Held in conjunction with Brunei Darussalam’s Chairmanship of ASEAN 2021, the function was held at the International Convention Centre in Berakas.

Earlier, Yang Berhormat Dayang Siti Rozaimeriyanty binti Dato Seri Laila Jasa Awang Haji Abdul Rahman, Member of the Legislative Council as Chair of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council 2021 in her welcoming remarks said that as Brunei Darussalam aspires towards a dynamic and sustainable economy – the development of Micro Small Medium Enterprise is an essential component of the national vision.

Meanwhile, Yang Berhormat in her presentation shared the aims of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council 2021 that is made up of three members from each of the ten ASEAN Member States.

Haslina Taib, Chair of the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2021, shared that the theme for this year’s Summit is ‘Building Our Sustainable Digital Future’ with a programme designed to support the Brunei government’s three strategic thrusts as the Chairmanship of ASEAN. The ceremony ran concurrently with the launching of the ASEAN Business Awards, which give recognition to enterprises that have excelled in a particular area and contributed to the growth and development of ASEAN.

Source: Radio Television Brunei