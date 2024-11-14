Sultan of Brunei Visits Naval School of Peru During State Visit.



Lima: His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, continued his state visit to the Republic of Peru with a significant stop at the Naval School of Peru in La Punta, Callao. Accompanying him was His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Mateen.

According to Radio Television Brunei, His Majesty was warmly received by His Excellency Walter Astudillo, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Peru; Rear Admiral Luis Leon Cores, Chief of the Naval School of Peru; and several senior Peruvian Navy officers. Upon arrival, His Majesty observed a Static Guard of Honour and participated in a Floral Offering Ceremony at the Admiral Grau memorial monument.

During his visit, His Majesty proceeded to Edificio Aguirre to witness a display by the Peruvian Marine Corps Fanning Company, followed by a luncheon. Before departing, His Majesty signed the Visitor’s Book and was presented with a pesambah. The Naval School of Peru, responsible for the undergraduate education o

f future officers of the Peruvian Navy, emphasizes training in academic, naval, physical, sociocultural, nautical, ethical, and moral domains. Cadets completing the five-year program earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Naval Maritime Sciences and are commissioned as Frigate Ensigns.