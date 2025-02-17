Sultan of Brunei Proposes Extension of National Service Training Period



Batu Apoi: His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, has suggested that the training period for the National Service Programme (PKBN) be reviewed for a potential extension to six months.





According to Radio Television Brunei, His Majesty believes that extending the training period would provide a more conducive and adequate timeframe for achieving the primary objectives of the PKBN training. This announcement was made during His Majesty’s titah at the Passing Out Parade of the 13th PKBN Intake, held at the PKBN Training Camp in Batu Apoi, Temburong District.





His Majesty began by expressing gratitude to Allah for the opportunity to witness the Passing Out Parade Ceremony of the 13th National Service Programme Intake. He also congratulated the 367 trainees for their performance during the parade, noting their smart and enthusiastic display.

