Brunei News Gazette

News for a Better Future

General

Starbucks Reports Decline in Sales Across Major Markets in Second Consecutive Quarter

Byadmin

Jul 31, 2024

SEATTLE — Starbucks has experienced a decline in global sales for the second consecutive quarter, as indicated by the coffee giant's latest financial results released on Tuesday. The company saw a 3 percent drop in comparable store sales globally, driven by a significant decrease in transaction volume.

According to Philippines News Agency, the decline was characterized by a 5 percent drop in comparable transactions, which was slightly offset by a 2 percent increase in average ticket prices. Notably, the US and China, which are significant markets for Starbucks, saw declines of 2 percent and 14 percent in store sales, respectively, while international sales fell by 7 percent. Despite these challenges, Starbucks continued its expansion, opening 526 new stores during the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024, bringing its total to 39,477 stores worldwide. Revenue trends showed a modest 1 percent increase in North America, whereas international revenues dipped by almost 7 percent, totaling USD 1.84 billion.

By admin

Related Post

General

Ilocos Norte Launches Nutritional Outreach to Combat Child Malnutrition

Jul 31, 2024 admin
General

Fire Devastates 81 Families in Bacolod City

Jul 31, 2024 admin
General

Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Killed in Airstrike

Jul 31, 2024 admin

You missed

General

Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Killed in Airstrike

July 31, 2024 admin
General

Philippine House Orders Arrest of Ex-Duterte Adviser Linked to Drug Bust

July 31, 2024 admin
General

Starbucks Reports Decline in Sales Across Major Markets in Second Consecutive Quarter

July 31, 2024 admin
General

Tarlac Cleared of Bird Flu Concerns, Agriculture Officials Confirm

July 31, 2024 admin