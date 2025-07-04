Special Tadabbur Al-Qur’an Event Unites UBD Community for Spiritual Reflection

Bandar seri begawan: In bringing together the Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD community to self-reflect, be grateful, and enrich their spirituality, a Special Tadabbur Al-Qur’an was organised in conjunction with the Ilal Hijrah 1447 Celebration. The event took place at the Masjid Universiti, UBD, on the morning of July 4th.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was graced by the presence of Doctor Hazri bin Haji Kifle, Vice Chancellor of UBD. The ceremony featured a special talk titled ‘Penerapan Nilai Penghijrahan pada Era AI’, which discussed the role of Artificial Intelligence in shaping values, identity, and transformation. In addition to the talk, the event included the reading of Doa Kesyukuran to welcome the UBD haj pilgrims.