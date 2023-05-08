SomaLogic opens their first-ever proteomics grant program to APAC life sciences researchers

Two winners will be awarded 40 human plasma or serum samples to be processed on the SomaScan® Platform at Genomax’s Singapore lab

SINGAPORE & BOULDER, Colo., May 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SomaLogic, Inc., a global leader in proteomics technology, today announced that it is sponsoring the Genomax Research Grant Award for researchers in Singapore. This effort is SomaLogic’s first grant in the APAC region. The winners of the award will receive proteomic data from SomaLogic’s 7,000-plex assay, which will be run at Singapore-based Molecular Genomics, a Genomax Technologies company. The Genomax site, opened in November 2022, was the first SomaLogic authorized site in Asia to offer the SomaScan® Platform.

The grant program, which was launched at the Asia Oceana Human Proteome Organisation (AOHUPO) meeting in Singapore, requires that researchers in academic, medical centers, pharmaceutical companies, and contract research organizations in life sciences, submit a proposal outlining how they will use the SomaScan Platform to expand their research goals in health or in a specific disease area. Two winners will be awarded 40 human plasma or serum samples to be processed on the SomaScan Platform at Genomax’s Singapore lab. Researchers can apply on SomaLogic’s website: http://somalogic.com/ genomaxgrant2023.

While experts across the region have long embraced the value of genomics, life science researchers in Asia are now increasingly appreciating the power and the promise of proteomics in their discovery efforts. SomaLogic’s proprietary protein detection and analysis technology measures how proteins function and interact, supporting researchers in drug research and development, and biomarker identification efforts.

“Asia is an incredibly important and rapidly growing market because of their increasing focus on translational work in life sciences and clinical research,” said SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Adam Taich. “We are excited to bring this inaugural grant program to researchers in Singapore who can advance their studies through our partnership with Molecular Genomics, which has been accelerating biodiscovery in Southeast Asia for more than a decade.”

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic is catalyzing drug research and development and biomarker identification as a global leader in proteomics technology. With a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample, SomaLogic can run 7,000 protein measurements, covering more than a third of the approximately 20,000 proteins in the human body and twice as many as other proteomic platforms. For more than 20 years we’ve supported pharmaceutical companies, and academic and contract research organizations who rely on our protein detection and analysis technologies to fuel drug, disease, and treatment discoveries in such areas as oncology, diabetes, and cardiovascular, liver and metabolic diseases. Find out more at www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues, projections, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “continue,” “will likely result,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “pursue,” “target” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including factors which are beyond SomaLogic’s control. You should carefully consider these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those factors described under Part I, Item 1A – “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and SomaLogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. The Company will not and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Media Contact

Emilia Costales

720-798-5054

ecostales@somalogic.com

Investor Contacts

Lauren Glaser

Lglaser@somalogic.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8833416