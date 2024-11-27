Socialisation Session on the Implementation of New Islamic Education Curriculum Held.



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Islamic Studies Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs, in collaboration with the Curriculum Development Department, Ministry of Education, organized a Socialisation Session on the Implementation of the Year Two New Islamic Education Curriculum 2025. The event took place on the morning of November 27 at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha Girls Secondary Arabic Religious School, Katok.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the session aimed to disseminate information regarding the implementation of the new curriculum for Year Two Islamic Education subjects. This initiative aligns with the strategic planning for integrating religious subjects into the General Education System, ensuring a comprehensive educational framework that accommodates both general and religious studies.