Single Mother Balances Work and Family Amid Societal Expectations

Singapore—On Mother's Day, the celebration in Singapore diverges from traditional images of nuclear families, reflecting the evolving dynamics of motherhood. Jennifer Santos, a 44-year-old single mother residing in Singapore, shares her experience of balancing work and family life without a partner. Mother's Day often passes without the usual fanfare for her, as her responsibilities as a senior teacher at a prestigious music school and as a mother to her two children, aged 11 and 9, take precedence.

According to Philippine News Agency, Mother's Day is a normal working day for her, marked only by the heartfelt handmade cards from her children. Despite the absence of a traditional celebration, Santos finds deep fulfillment in her role, emphasizing the strength and resilience required to manage both her professional responsibilities and her parental duties. She values the quality time spent with her children over quantity, believing that these moments contribute significantly to their development and happiness.

Santos, who has been a single parent since her divorce was finalized in 2021, describes the initial challenges of solo parenting when her children were just 5 and 3 years old. From financial management to household maintenance, she quickly adapted to her expanded role, which includes being both mother and father to her children. This adaptation was crucial for her to manage her dual responsibilities effectively.

Despite these challenges, Santos remains committed to nurturing her children in a simple, joyful lifestyle, away from materialism and superficiality. She encourages other single mothers to remain strong, assuring them that the difficulties they face are surmountable and will eventually lead to a fulfilling life.