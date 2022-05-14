OWIS will be the fourth school to be established in Riyadh under the RCRC’s International Schools Attraction Program

OWIS Riyadh Campus

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Under the patronage of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), Singapore’s prestigious Global Schools Foundation is opening its first school campus in the Saudi capital in September 2022. The One World International School (OWIS) will be the fourth school to be established in Riyadh under the RCRC’s International Schools Attraction Program, an initiative to bring international schools to the Saudi capital in partnership with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment and the Ministry of Education.

Mazen Tammar, Head of Education Sector at the RCRC, said: “Attracting prestigious global institutions such as the OWIS is a big part of how Riyadh is creating a world-class education ecosystem. This is a significant milestone in improving educational opportunities for all Riyadh residents. The international institutions brought here by the RCRC will not only enhance the education sector but also contribute to the transformation of the capital into the world’s most competitive and liveable cities by 2030.”

Global Schools Foundation (GSF) has received 350 international awards in educational excellence and organisational excellence from world’s leading award bodies. It has created technology-enabled learning environments and provided diverse linguistic and cultural exposure to students in Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Cambodia, Thailand, India, United Arab Emirates, and Malaysia.

OWIS offers comprehensive and holistic educational programs that include arts, sports, music, and languages. The school provides personalised teaching for various stages of development through frameworks inspired by International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Programme (PYP) and an American curriculum based on Common Core State Standards and Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS).

Atul Temurnikar, GSF Chairman, said: “OWIS believes in an all-inclusive education to help the next generation blossom into young adults with a global outlook. The school also adapted its education to meet the needs of the changing times. The Riyadh campus will give students the right foundation to propel them to international success in the future.”

OWIS students in Riyadh will gain exposure to peers, experts, and faculty from the GSF’s global education network through inter school, inter-campus and international activities to support in building strong student portfolios and global mindsets. GSF’s educational offering is underpinned by value-driven programs that builds emotional intelligence and equips students to flourish in culturally diverse environments.

About Global Schools Foundation

Founded in 2002, Singapore-based GSF has several international brands under its aegis, including OWIS, Dwight School – Seoul, GIIS etc. It operates 26 campuses in eight countries with a strength of over 25,000 students from 70 nationalities across Asia and the Middle East, and is internationally recognised for its high standards in academics. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be the ninth country in the GSF network.

