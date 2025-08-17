‘Shift Your Perspective’ Simulation Programme Engages Public in Disability Awareness

Bandar seri begawan: Nadi Asy-Syura group, through the Young Executive Programme Cohort 10 (YEP-10) and the Civil Service Institute, organized a community outreach project titled ‘Shift Your Perspective’. The programme offers participants and key stakeholders a chance to engage first-hand with the physical and social challenges faced by individuals with disabilities through hands-on simulations and exercises.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the programme aimed to encourage the public to view the world from the perspective of persons with disabilities (PwD), ensuring that understanding goes beyond theory and is genuinely experienced. The goal is to raise awareness and deepen understanding of the needs of persons with disabilities, such as access to education, job opportunities, and inclusive infrastructure.