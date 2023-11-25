Shear Line Causes PHP469 Million Damage to Public Infrastructure in Eastern Visayas

Manila, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Eastern Visayas, Region 8, has reported significant damage to public infrastructure in the provinces of Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Samar. This destruction is a result of the combined impact of the shear line and a low-pressure area.

According to Philippines News Agency, the total damage to infrastructure in these three provinces, as of November 23, is estimated at PHP469 million. This includes PHP215.5 million for destroyed infrastructure and PHP253.9 million for damaged infrastructure.

The department has provided a breakdown of the damage, estimating the cost for seven destroyed roads at PHP157 million and for ten damaged roads at PHP158 million. Additionally, 12 bridges have sustained damage totaling PHP50.5 million. Notably, five of these bridges are located along the Allen-Catarman Road, three along the Catarman-Calbayog Road, two along the Catarman-Laoang Road, one in San Roque, and one in Palapag, all in Northern Samar.

Flood control projects have also been affected, with one in Borongan, Eastern Samar, and three in Calbayog, Samar, estimated at PHP58 million in damages. In Catarman, Northern Samar, a structure and a shore protection project were damaged, estimated at PHP15 million and PHP30 million, respectively.

The DPWH-8's Maintenance Division estimates that a total of PHP716.65 million will be required for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of all the damaged public infrastructure in Eastern Visayas.

As of now, DPWH-8 and its field offices have managed to clear and reopen eight road sections in the 1st and 2nd Districts of Northern Samar, the 1st District of Samar, and the Eastern Samar District. However, the department's Quick Response Teams are still working on clearing two national road sections in the 1st District of Northern Samar.

The Bugko - Nenita-Mirador - Cagpanit-an De Maria - San Jose Road in Barangay Cagpanit-an, Mondragon, Northern Samar, and the Imelda - Barangay La Trinidad Road in Bugko, Northern Samar, are currently only passable to motorcycles due to soil collapse and erosion. The department also noted that while most national road sections are passable, the Allen-Calbayog Road in San Isidro, Northern Samar, is restricted to light vehicles due to damage to the Palanit Bridge. Heavy vehicles are being advised to use the Catarman-Calbayog Road as an alternative route.