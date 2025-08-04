Seri Mulia Sarjana International School Clinches Victory at Schools Cup Archery Championship



Bandar seri begawan: Seri Mulia Sarjana International School triumphed in the Second Schools Cup Archery Championship held on 3rd August at the Paduka Seri Begawan Sultan Science College’s Field. The competition featured seven schools vying in three distinct categories.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Aqiel Hazim Ade Roddiane from Paduka Seri Begawan Sultan Science College secured the top spot in the men’s individual category. In the women’s individual category, Sharlyn Ong Sie Hsuen, also from Paduka Seri Begawan Sultan Science College, claimed the championship. The team category victory went to Seri Mulia Sarjana International School. The event was organized by Ar-Rafi Archery Club.