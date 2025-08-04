Athletic

Seri Mulia Sarjana International School Clinches Victory at Schools Cup Archery Championship

2 days ago


Bandar seri begawan: Seri Mulia Sarjana International School triumphed in the Second Schools Cup Archery Championship held on 3rd August at the Paduka Seri Begawan Sultan Science College’s Field. The competition featured seven schools vying in three distinct categories.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Aqiel Hazim Ade Roddiane from Paduka Seri Begawan Sultan Science College secured the top spot in the men’s individual category. In the women’s individual category, Sharlyn Ong Sie Hsuen, also from Paduka Seri Begawan Sultan Science College, claimed the championship. The team category victory went to Seri Mulia Sarjana International School. The event was organized by Ar-Rafi Archery Club.

2 days ago

Related Articles

Pencak Silat Competition Highlights Royal Birthday Celebration

2 days ago

Brunei Weightlifters Shine at Asia Strength Games 2025

2 days ago

Bigboh City Run 2025 Draws Enthusiastic Participants

3 days ago

Tutong District Badminton Open Concludes with Thrilling Finals

3 days ago
Back to top button