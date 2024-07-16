Senior, PWD protection vs. scammers pushed

MANILA: A measure that will better protect senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWD) against scammers and syndicates is being pushed at the Lower House. The bill, 'An Act Protecting the Integrity of the Electronic Transactions of Senior Citizens and PWDs, Defining for the Purpose the Crime of Internet and Telecommunications Phishing and Fraudulent Practices Against Senior Citizens and PWDs and Providing Penalties Therefore,' aims to provide robust protection for senior citizens and PWD by clearly defining and penalizing internet and telecommunications fraud targeting them. The bill will be filed on Monday, according to a news release from House Deputy Majority Leader and ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo. 'Ilang reklamo na kasi ang natatanggap ng aking tanggapan ukol dito sa pang-gogoyo sa mga senior citizens ng ilang walang pusong indibidwal (My office has received complaints regarding our senior citizens being scammed by some heartless individuals),' Tulfo said. The bill would not only safe guard unsuspecting senior citizens and PWD's financial assets but also make them confident in using digital platforms for communication and transactions. The proposed penalties include imprisonment from three months to six years or more, depending on the amount involved, and a fine of at least PHP500,000. 'Sa kanilang pension o konting ipon lang umaasa ang mga senior tapos gagatasan o nanakawin pa ng mga manggagantso (Seniors only rely on their pension or little savings and then they are milked or even robbed by scammers),' Tulfo lamented. 'Sinama na rin namin yung mga PWD na kapag ginoyo mo ay kulong ang aabutin mo (We also included the PWDs that if you swindle them, you will end up in jail). Source: Philippines News Agency

