Samsung Bioepis Wins ‘Company of the Year, Asia-Pacific’ Award at the Global Generics & Biosimilars Awards 2022

INCHEON, Korea, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. announced the company has won ‘Company of the Year, Asia-Pacific’ at the ‘Global Generics & Biosimilars Awards 2022’ held on November 2, 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany.

“It is an honor to receive a prestigious ‘Company of the Year, Asia-Pacific’ award and to be recognized by the ‘Global Generics & Biosimilars Awards’ again this year,” said, Christopher Hansung Ko, President and Chief Executive Officer at Samsung Bioepis. “Samsung Bioepis was established with a vision to develop and provide high-quality biologic medicines that are affordable and accessible to those who need them most and this award is a testimony to our continuous efforts to realizing our vision. We will continue to strive for innovation to enhance the lives of patients through our pioneering and innovative use of science and technology.”

Samsung Bioepis has been recognized for its best practice and setting new milestones as a leading company within the biosimilar industry over the past year. Notably in September 2021, Samsung Bioepis became the first company to receive FDA approval for an ophthalmology biosimilar, which became commercially available in the United States in July 2022.

This is the second time Samsung Bioepis has won the ‘Global Generics & Biosimilars Award’ after being a finalist for Biosimilar Initiative of the Year in 2020. This year, the company has also been shortlisted in several categories: Company of the Year, Regulatory Achievement of the Year, and Biosimilar Initiative of the Year.

The ‘Global Generics & Biosimilars Awards’ are presented annually by the international publishing company Citeline in cooperation with IQVIA. This year the event was held in Frankfurt, Germany to reward ‘best practice’ across the generics, biosimilars and value-added medicine industries, while at the same time encouraging improvements in every aspect of the way business is conducted.

Samsung Bioepis has six products approved in immunology, oncology and ophthalmology, with five of them marketed around the world. The immunology products have treated over 256,000 patients in Europe alone1 which contributed to over EUR 2.6 billion of healthcare savings across Europe2.

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world’s leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biologic candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, endocrinology and gastroenterology. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn.

Reference

1 2022 Q3 Biogen Earnings presentation.

2 2022 Q1 Biogen Earnings presentation.

