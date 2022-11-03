Terrascope partners with DBS Bank, ERM and Workiva to facilitate decarbonisation of enterprises

Singapore, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

DBS will leverage Terrascope’s smart carbon measurement and management platform to empower large corporates and small & medium enterprises (SMEs) with the data and expertise to decarbonise

ERM and Terrascope will help large enterprises to advance with smarter carbon measurement and management to accelerate decarbonisation efforts

Workiva and Terrascope will help make ESG and carbon reporting seamless for large enterprises

Terrascope, a smart carbon measurement and management platform, announces strategic partnerships to offer large enterprises a connected solution to drive and scale decarbonisation across their business operations and supply chains. By bringing together the ecosystem of real economy stakeholders, financial institutions, reporting platforms, and sustainability consultants around a common software platform, Terrascope will enable the collaboration between internal teams and external expertise needed for enterprises to translate high level targets into specific decarbonisation action plans. This ecosystem of partners will provide companies with end-to-end decarbonisation solutions, accelerating their journey to Net Zero. Since its commercial launch in June 2022, Terrascope has scaled across Agriculture, Food and Beverages, Industrial Manufacturing, Luxury Goods, Transportation and other categories all over the world.

“Accurate carbon measurement is just the first step of the decarbonisation journey. Terrascope also helps large enterprises manage emissions across their operations and supply chains. We are enhancing emissions management by bringing together experts with complementary strengths across the ESG ecosystem such as DBS Bank Singapore, Workiva, and ERM, to create end-to-end decarbonisation solutions for enterprises on their path to Net Zero,” Maya Hari, CEO, Terrascope.

The partnership between DBS Bank and Terrascope is aimed at timely and accurate carbon emissions measurement and management, to better assess the bankability of clients, and accelerate sustainable financing flows in Singapore and other markets in which DBS Bank operates.

“DBS is committed to achieving scale without compromising the integrity of sustainable finance. Terrascope will help our customers gain a more accurate and comprehensive picture of their carbon footprint, and enable DBS to provide financing to advance their decarbonisation journeys,” Yulanda Chung, Head of Sustainability at Institutional Banking Group, DBS Bank.

ERM, a pure-play sustainability advisory firm that advises corporates and financial institutions on sustainability, climate change, product stewardship, low carbon economy transition, and a number of other ESG related services, has also partnered with Terrascope to help large enterprises explore the right course of action once they’ve identified hotspots contributing to the highest emissions.

“ERM continues to play a critical role in advancing the region’s decarbonisation journey, working in partnership with our clients to address operationalising sustainability for our customers, underpinned by our deep technical expertise in addressing their environmental, health, safety, risk, and social challenges. The collaboration with Terrascope will pave the way for customers to better understand their carbon emission to effect smarter carbon measurement and management, as we help journey towards a low carbon economy,” Mark Errington, Chairman, Asia Pacific, ERM.

Workiva Inc., with its leading cloud platform for regulatory, financial and ESG reporting, has partnered with Terrascope to make the collaboration between ESG, audit, and financial reporting teams seamless.

“Businesses are under increasing pressure to provide clear, consistent and comparable sustainability data to regulators, investors and the community they serve. Large enterprises must therefore be more agile than ever, leveraging an ecosystem of fit-for-purpose solutions to streamline their reporting processes. Workiva’s end-to-end, audit-ready platform for collection, assembly, and reporting of financial and non-financial data is complemented by Terrascope’s ability to help enterprises measure and manage their carbon emissions. Together, we can provide confidence to large enterprises to make the right decisions on decarbonisation and deliver reports that can be trusted,” Erik Saito, Senior Vice President & General Manager, EMEA and APAC at Workiva.

About Terrascope:

Terrascope is an enterprise grade, end to end, smart carbon measurement and management SaaS platform. By combining data science, machine learning and sustainability expertise, Terrascope provides the data, analytics and digital tools to help large companies to decarbonise their business operations and supply chains.

Publicly launched in June ’22, Terrascope has worked with customers in multiple sectors from Agriculture, Food and Beverages, Industrial manufacturing, to Luxury, Transportation and Public Sector, all over the world. Terrascope is globally headquartered in Singapore, and is a key partner of the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s ESG Impact Hub. Learn more at https://www.terrascope.com/ .

About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank’s “AA-” and “Aa1” credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named “World’s Best Bank” by Global Finance, “World’s Best Bank” by Euromoney and “Global Bank of the Year” by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named “World’s Best Digital Bank” by Euromoney and the world’s “Most Innovative in Digital Banking” by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the “Safest Bank in Asia“ award by Global Finance for 14 consecutive years from 2009 to 2022.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region’s most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by supporting social enterprises: businesses with a double bottom-line of profit and social and/or environmental impact. DBS Foundation also gives back to society in various ways, including equipping communities with future-ready skills and building food resilience.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.

About ERM

ERM is the business of sustainability. As the largest global pure-play sustainability consultancy, ERM partners with the world’s leading organizations, creating innovative solutions to sustainability challenges and unlocking commercial opportunities that meet the needs of today while preserving opportunities for future generations.

ERM’s diverse team of 7,500+ world-class experts in over 170 offices across 39 countries supports clients across the breadth of their organizations to operationalize sustainability. Through ERM’s deep technical expertise, clients are well-positioned to address their environmental, health, safety, risk, and social issues. ERM calls this capability its “boots to boardroom” approach – a comprehensive service model that allows ERM to develop strategic and technical solutions that advance objectives on the ground or at the executive level.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading regulatory, financial, and ESG reporting solutions to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Our cloud-based platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.sg.

Name: Anuroop Krishnan, Marketing and Growth Lead, Terrascope Email: anuroop.krishnan@terrascope. com Name: Maryanne Lee / Claudia Lee Email: olamagri@spurwingcomms.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8688420