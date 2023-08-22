Salimova finishes 2nd at Women’s Chess World Cup

Nurgul Salimova finished second in the Women's Chess World Cup, held in Azerbaijan's capital Baku on Monday. In the final, the Bulgarian lost by 1.5:2.5 points to Russian Aleksandra Goryachkina. In Monday's rapid chess tiebreak, the Bulgarian was outplayed by 0.5:1.5 points after a draw with White in the first game and a loss with Black in the second. The first two games of classical chess on Saturday and Sunday ended in draws and two games of rapid chess with a control of 25 minutes plus 10 seconds for each move were played on Monday according to the regulations. The winner took USD50,000 from the total prize pool of USD676,250, while Salimova received a check for USD35,000. For Salimova, who has the rank of international master and is number 29 in the tournament's schedule, the final tiebreak had an additional stake. A victory in it would have guaranteed her the highest title in the chess world - grandmaster. Qualifying for the final of the second edition of the World Chess Cup is the most significant achievement of the 20-year-old Salimova's career in women's chess. On her way to it, the former world champion in the girls' U12 category overcame Charlize van Zyl of South Africa with 2:0 points, Olivia Kiolbasa of Poland with 1.5:0.5 points, Mary Ann Gomez of India with 2:0 points, Medina Aulia of Indonesia with 2.5:1.5 points, Polina Shuvalova of Russia with 3:1 points and Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine with 3.5:2.5 points. The 24-year-old Goryachkina, who is number 3 in the FIDE women's world rankings, also played in the final of the first edition of the World Cup in 2021. Then she lost to her compatriot Alexandra Kosteniuk. In 2020, the five-time world champion in various age groups in the girls' division also played for the women's world title, but lost the match to China's Jiu Wenjun. By qualifying for the World Cup final, both Salimova and Goryachkina secured their participation in the world title contenders tournament. It will be held in Toronto between April 2 and 25, 2024. Anna Muzychuk, who took the third place in the World Cup, will play in it.

Source: Philippines News Agency