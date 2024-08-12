RTWPBs Schedule Public Consultations for Wage Adjustments Across the Philippines

MANILA — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has announced a series of public consultations set to take place across various regions to discuss potential wage adjustments for minimum wage earners and domestic helpers. These consultations, coordinated by four Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPB), aim to gather stakeholder input on regional salary adjustments.

According to Philippines News Agency, the scheduled discussions will involve stakeholders in Regions II (Cagayan Valley), III (Central Luzon), VII (Central Visayas), and XII (Soccsksargen), with the process having commenced earlier this month. The RTWPB in Calabarzon conducted its consultation on August 8 in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, marking the first such meeting since the last wage adjustment on September 24, 2023.

The secretary detailed further consultations planned from September 2023 to January 2025, encompassing additional regions. "We will extend these consultations to Regions I (Ilocos Region), VI (Western Visayas), and IX (Zamboanga Peninsula) starting next month," Laguesma explained. Subsequently, the Cordillera Autonomous Region, Mimaropa, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas are scheduled for October, while Northern Mindanao and Caraga will follow in November. The Davao Region's consultations will begin in January 2025.

These meetings are part of a broader initiative to review and possibly revise wage structures in response to regional economic conditions and cost of living adjustments.