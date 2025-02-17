Royal Birthday Celebration for Crown Prince in Brunei



Bandar Seri Begawan: His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, this morning attended a ceremony to celebrate His Royal Highness’ 51st Birthday, hosted by the Prime Minister’s Office. The ceremony took place at the Prime Minister’s Office. Also in attendance was His Royal Highness’ brother, Prince ‘Abdul Malik. On arrival, His Royal Highness was greeted by Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Indera Setia Diraja Sahibul Karib Pengiran Anak Haji Idris bin Pengiran Maharaja Lela Pengiran Muda Abdul Kahar, the Chief of Adat Istiadat Negara; Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd. Yussof, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Defence and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Econ

omy.





According to Radio Television Brunei, at the Pesambah Gallery, His Royal Highness cut the birthday cake and received a greeting card from the Prime Minister’s Office as well as a Pesambah from 11 agencies comprising government agencies, higher education institutions, and the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association. Also present at the event were Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Dr. Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, State Mufti; Yang Berhormat Datin Paduka Dayang Hajah Nor Hashimah binti Haji Mohammed Taib, Attorney General; and Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Haji Awang Salim bin Haji Besar, Chief Syar’ie Judge.





His Royal Highness then proceeded to a luncheon at the Banquet Hall. Doa Kesyukuran was recited by Dato Seri Setia Dr. Haji Japar in Haji Mat Dain ALIAS Maidin, Deputy State Mufti. In conjunction with the 51st Birthday of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, the Prime Minister’s Office seeks the blessing of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala in granting His Royal Highness and the Royal Family good health, longevity, and well-being.

