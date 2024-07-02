Brunei News Gazette

Roadworks and Diversions Announced for Cable Installation and Sewer Repairs

Jun 30, 2024

Bandar Seri Begawan — The Public Works Department has announced that installation works for a 66 kilovolt cable at the Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Bridge will take place from July 1 to July 3, affecting traffic Brunei Muara bound. Road users are advised to follow a provided diversion and exercise extra caution from 8 AM to 4 PM during these dates.

According to Radio Television Brunei, In a separate announcement, road closures will affect Jalan Bunga Raya and Jalan Bunga Rambai in Kuala Belait on July 1 due to underground sewer pipe repair works. The closure will occur from 8:30 AM until completion of the works. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and adhere to posted traffic signs and speed limits.

