Part of the road at Jalan Kota Batu near Simpang 918 Kampung Serdang will be closed for two weeks, begins at 9 in the morning, 26th July. According to the Public Works Department, Ministry of Development, the closure is to make way for culvert repair works to be carried out in the area.

In this regard, road users are advised to always be cautious when passing through the area, to comply with the traffic signage as well as to obey the speed limit to avoid any undesired events.

For any complaints, the public may call Talian Darussalam 123 or Livechat 8333123, Facebook: Public Works Department, Brunei Darussalam or Email: ‘pro@pwd.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei