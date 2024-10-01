

47.24 kilogrammes of Midfield brand cow lungs stored in a house were confiscated, believed to have brought into the country without halal import permit. The case was handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further investigation and action.

The seizure was carried out during a joint operation conducted by Enforcement Officers from the Halal Food Control Division, Department of Syari’ah Affairs, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Royal Customs and Excise Department on the 26th of September at a house in Kampung Tanah Jambu.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs urged the public to make complaints and relay information about any violations of the law involving meat of dubious halal status by contacting the Department of Syari’ah Affairs’ hotline through the Halal Food Control Division at 7166222 or the Halal Food Control Division office in all four districts.

Source: Radio Television Brunei