Rising dengue cases sets Caraga on epidemic threshold: DOH-13

BUTUAN CITY: The Department of Health in the Caraga Region (DOH-13) said the area is now on the epidemic threshold due to rising dengue cases. Dr. Dioharra Aparri, head of the DOH-13 Health Program Support Team, said that the agency has already recorded 7,122 reported dengue cases in the region from Jan. 1 to Aug. 17 this year. 'The number is 144 percent higher compared to the dengue cases recorded in the same period last year,' Aparri said in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. Since January this year, DOH-13 also logged 39 dengue deaths in the region. Data provided by DOH-13 indicate that Surigao del Norte province had the highest number of reported cases at 1,669, followed by Surigao del Sur (1,023), Agusan del Sur (819), Agusan del Norte (706), and Dinagat Islands (328). In the cities, Surigao has the highest number of cases, with 895, followed by Butuan (881), Bislig (265), Cabadbaran (258), Tandag (233), and Bayugan (45). 'We are encouraging the whole-of-government approach in the fight aga inst dengue in Caraga,' Aparri said, adding that the health sector, partner agencies, and local government units must be prepared against dengue. DOH-13 also urged the public to follow the measures to prevent the spread of dengue and protect their families and communities. These measures include searching and destroying mosquito breeding grounds, self-protection by applying mosquito repellants, and seeking early medical consultation when experiencing fever and other signs of dengue infection. Source: Philippines News agency

