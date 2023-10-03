Resonance Consultancy Reveals the 2024 World’s Best Cities

The global place branding advisor today announced the world’s 100 top-performing cities in their ninth annual 2024 World’s’s Best Cities Report.

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Resonance is a leading advisor in tourism, real estate and economic development, and its World’s Best Cities rankings quantify and benchmark the relative quality of place, reputation and competitive identity for the planet’s urban centers.

The Best Cities data is lauded as the world’s most thorough annual city ranking, based on original methodology that analyzes key statistics, user-generated reviews, social media and online activity.

The ninth annual World’s Best Cities ranking is an important, timely analysis of the urban centers that are leading the planet in post-pandemic economic recovery and a resilient future.

”The 2024 World’s Best Cities rankings benchmark the overall performance of more than 270 principal cities in metropolitan areas with populations of more than one million, based on a wide variety of measures, in order to identify the Top 100 places to live, visit and invest on the planet,” says Resonance President & CEO Chris Fair.

The overall Best Cities rankings are determined by analyzing the performance of each city for a wide range of factors that have historically shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and/or visitors to cities. Resonance groups these 24 metrics into a ranking of each city’s Livability, Lovability and Prosperity.

Based on each city’s performance across our methodology, these are the World’s Top 10 Best Cities for 2024:

1. London, United Kingdom

2. Paris, France

3. New York, United States

4. Tokyo, Japan

5. Singapore

6. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

7. San Francisco, United States

8. Barcelona, Spain

9. Amsterdam, Netherlands

10. Seoul, South Korea

The full ranking and extensive profiles of all 100 World’s Best Cities are available at WorldsBestCities.com.

