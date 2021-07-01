The lights replacement at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleh Bridge will take place on Saturday, the 3rd of July until the works are completed.

The Public Works Department in its press release informed that the lights replacement will involve a half-road closure at location 1 and a full-road closure at location 2, which will start at 8 in the morning the same day. Road users are reminded to remain vigilant when passing through the area as well as abide by traffic signs and comply with the speed limit.

Any complaints, the public can contact at the information shown.

Source: Radio Television Brunei