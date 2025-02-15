Rehlah Ila Ramadhan Programme Brings Focus on Fasting and Tithe Payment



Lumut: Various scientific activities were held by several parties in the country ahead of the holy month of Ramadhan. Among them was the Rehlah Ila Ramadhan programme which was held at Zainab Mosque, Lumut in the Belait District, 15th February morning.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the activity aimed to channel knowledge and enhance understanding on fasting and recommended practices during the month of Ramadhan, as well as preparations to enliven the upcoming month of Ramadhan. The programme included a forum titled, ‘Current Issues in Tithe Payment’.





The programme was organised by the Mosque Affairs Department through the Imarah Division and the Muslimah Affairs Division in collaboration with the Zainab Mosque Takmir Committee, Lumut and the Belait District Mosque Affairs Office.

